The reputation of many of our institutions is sinking. There are few who feel warm and loving towards the government or parliament or the Bank of England. But as it celebrates its 100th birthday, the BBC should feel proud that it is still relevant in a digital age. It is the place where we watched Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear discuss marmalade sandwiches, the venue when we celebrated the Lionesses’ victory in the Euro football tournament, and our daily news source through turmoil and crisis. The new 50p coin is engraved with the words “our BBC”, and that is still...

24 MINUTES AGO