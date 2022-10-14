SF Mayor London Breed had choice words for Elon Musk’s moving Tesla headquarters to Texas in a new Bloomberg interview, and even ribbed Marc Benioff a bit. It was about three weeks ago that California Governor Gavin Newsom laid into Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, pointing out that Tesla took $3.2 billion in subsidies from the state of California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed just sat down for an interview with Bloomberg News about San Francisco's economic recovery, and she tore into Musk for the same reason.

