SFist
Breed Zings Elon Musk, Saying He ‘Got a Ton of Tax Breaks in California and Decided to Take That Money and Run’
SF Mayor London Breed had choice words for Elon Musk’s moving Tesla headquarters to Texas in a new Bloomberg interview, and even ribbed Marc Benioff a bit. It was about three weeks ago that California Governor Gavin Newsom laid into Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, pointing out that Tesla took $3.2 billion in subsidies from the state of California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed just sat down for an interview with Bloomberg News about San Francisco's economic recovery, and she tore into Musk for the same reason.
Agency battling wage theft in California is too short-staffed to do its job
The state is a national leader in labor law, experts say, but its agency enforcing wage theft rules in California still struggles to staff up.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate
California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
Gas prices may soon drop in California: Here’s when, and why
California drivers could soon see relief at the pump.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Michael Bloomberg is almost single-handedly bankrolling California's Prop. 31
The committee supporting California's Proposition 31 — a measure that would ban in-person sales of flavored tobacco products — has the received the overwhelming majority of its funds from billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate, according to campaign finance records. Of...
KTLA.com
When will you get your inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards
While millions of Californians have started receiving their Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, many more are still waiting for the check to arrive. The “inflation relief” payments, as lawmakers have called them, range in size from $200 to $1,050. The roughly 23 million taxpayers who qualify will get the payment by direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed taxes in 2020.
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
Fontana Herald News
New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
Orange County man admits to defrauding $1.5 million in romance scams
An Orange County man admitted to taking advantage of ten people in a massive romance scam that saw him steal upwards of $1.5 million. Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for the brazen scheme. From April 2014 to […]
California Residents Are Receiving Another Stimulus Check & Here’s How To Check On Yours
This month, the State of California is distributing a round of inflation relief stimulus checks to as many as 23 million residents. People living in the Golden State are eligible to receive payments of up to $1,050. According to the state of California's Franchise Tax Board, payments for the Middle-Class...
Will Social Security recipients get California’s inflation relief checks?
Californians who relied exclusively on social security, disability or other sources of public assistance as their source of income were left out of Golden State Stimulus last year. But things are different this time around.
New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free food every month
Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project. The post A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
How to dispose of old medication in California
Outdated or old medications could harm someone, making it important to dispose of them appropriately, according to the California Drug Take-Back Program.
GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom
Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy and message to voters as the election nears.
