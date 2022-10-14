ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Breed Zings Elon Musk, Saying He ‘Got a Ton of Tax Breaks in California and Decided to Take That Money and Run’

SF Mayor London Breed had choice words for Elon Musk’s moving Tesla headquarters to Texas in a new Bloomberg interview, and even ribbed Marc Benioff a bit. It was about three weeks ago that California Governor Gavin Newsom laid into Tesla CEO Elon Musk for moving Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, pointing out that Tesla took $3.2 billion in subsidies from the state of California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed just sat down for an interview with Bloomberg News about San Francisco's economic recovery, and she tore into Musk for the same reason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Devo

Requirements to get money from the California gas rebate

California sends money directly to millions of residents to help with rising gas prices, The payments, which began October 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on your income and other things. Over the following months, approximately 18 million payments will be given, Benefiting up to 23 million Californians, The cash payments are part of the budget deal that was agreed upon in June.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

When will you get your inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards

While millions of Californians have started receiving their Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, many more are still waiting for the check to arrive. The “inflation relief” payments, as lawmakers have called them, range in size from $200 to $1,050. The roughly 23 million taxpayers who qualify will get the payment by direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed taxes in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open

A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions

More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
KTLA

GOP governor candidate Dahle details his plan to upset Gov. Newsom

Candidate for California Governor Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his campaign. Sen. Dahle trails by a wide margin in recent polls, but says he still believes he has a chance to win in the race. He discusses his strategy and message to voters as the election nears.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy