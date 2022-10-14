Read full article on original website
Laurie Strode Deserved a Better Ending in 'Halloween Ends'
Forty years, seven movies, three separate timelines and one powerful actress at the heart of it all: Jamie Lee Curtis has officially said goodbye to her character of Laurie Strode. She solidified a name for herself in 1978 with John Carpenter’s original Halloween and brought to life the most influential final girl in horror movie history. Saying goodbye to Laurie was never going to be simple, but David Gordon Green’s new timeline had promising potential. So much of Halloween Ends promotion centered around the closing of Laurie and Michael’s story, with Curtis officially saying goodbye to the character through tearful vignettes. It was unsure how the film would pay tribute to such an important character, but many fans feared she wouldn’t make it out alive. With Ends now out for the public to see, we know that Laurie does indeed make it out alive, but just because she lived doesn’t mean her story was closed properly. In fact, the entire thing left a sour taste.
From Annie Wilkes to Pamela Voorhees: Why We Need More Female Horror Villains
Horror is a genre notorious for its excessive use of sex and nudity, as well as its frequent disregard for its female characters. Sure, we have the final girl trope and through it have gained some of the best and most badass characters in horror history, but who's to say that badassery can't also be used in an evil way from time to time? Surely, if a woman is good enough to save the day they can also wreak some havoc on it. We’ve seen how brutal some final girls can be, doing anything they can to survive and sometimes wracking up a body count of their own such is the case in You’re Next. And it's a known fact that the best part of the final girl circuit is the final showdown between her and the villain, so what keeps films from switching the roles occasionally?
Horror's Most Loyal Animal Sidekicks: From Jones to D'Artagnan
We've all seen our fair share of animal horrors — Jaws, Pet Semetary, Cujo – most of which instilled an unhealthy fear in some of our own pets. Or made our next visit to any sort of body of water a little unnerving. But not all animals in horror are raring to sink their teeth into something, or someone. What about the animals in horror that were on the protagonist’s team? Some were there to fight back against evil, others to provide emotional support, and some were just too cute to forget. Below is a list of our favorite animals in horror who in one way or another fought on the protagonist’s side.
‘Halloween’ Reboot Trilogy Director David Gordon Green Says “Karen Was Always Toast”
Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.
‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says "You Could Hear a Pin Drop" While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments
Editors Note: This article does contain spoilers for Halloween Ends. How do you conclude a legacy that extends through more than four decades? In David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise, the writer and director offered his own answer to that question in his third feature Halloween Ends. Attempting to deliver on a promise he first rallied behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, whose war cry was a triumphant yet misguided, "Evil dies tonight," Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done before. Though he may not have effectually ended evil, per se, Halloween Ends does feature a conclusion that brought Myers' killing spree to a grinding halt. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Green discusses how the trilogy's possibly-divisive final moments were chosen.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies at 53
Mike Schank, the guitarist best known for his appearance in the documentary film American Movie, has died at age 53. Close friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed that Schank died last Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer. American Movie premiered at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival and took the Grand Jury Prize. The documentary, directed by Chris Smith, followed Mark Borchardt’s bid to finish a low-budget horror movie, Coven. Schank featured as Borchardt’s best friend since childhood who brought a deadpan sense of humor and frank honesty about his struggles with substance abuse to the movie. Bogenberger called Schank “one of the most kind and selfless human beings this earth was ever blessed with.” Following news of Schank’s death, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood called Schank a “legend,” while comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted “RIP.” Borchhardt tweeted: “Stay strong forever, Mike…”Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
'Signs' Is a Paranoid Post-9/11 Fever Dream That Inspires Hope
The deplorable events that occurred on the fateful day of September 11, 2001, have left not only a country, but the entire world in an enduring state of sorrow and paranoia. The cinematic medium, in response to the attacks' pervasiveness and its inherent characteristic of visually presenting life, has given filmmakers an avenue to express the unexplainable emotions they have felt. At a time when the world was barely over 9/11, M. Night Shyamalan released a film that on the surface, seems to portray an already tired trope: the typical arrival of hostile aliens on Earth looking to enslave the human race. However, his alien-invasion flick Signs is much more than that. It is a suspenseful picture that encapsulates the fearful state of mankind, barely making its way out of an intensely traumatic situation. While containing signature Shyamalan trademarks, Signs uses the imagery of these alien invaders to paint a picture about the specter of terrorism, and the lingering fear of something that might come from the sky.
'The Ring' and the Curse of Chain Mail Horror
If you were young and impressionable in the days of the early internet, the days of MSN, forums and actually checking your inbox frequently, then you definitely came across chain mail. The practice has existed for centuries, before the invention of the internet. They are physical or virtual messages sent with the task to pass it on to others with bribes or threats attached. "Copy this message exactly and send to 10 friends within one hour or bad luck will follow!" was a typical epithet. Not with money, that's a Ponzi scheme, but with promises of good and bad luck. This can come in many forms, but the ones that really exploded were "creepypastas," a phenomenon of scary stories that are copied and pasted across the internet, and haunted chain letters.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
The Horror of Culture Shock in 'Watcher'
While most horror films portray a plot centered around ghosts and ghouls, masked murderers, or otherworldly creatures straight out of nightmares, Watcher, starring Maika Monroe, opts for a very real terror. Directed by Chloe Okuno, the film follows a young couple as they move to Bucharest for her husband’s (Karl Glusman) new job. It is quickly established that the female lead, Julia (Monroe), does not speak Romanian nor does she know much about the culture. The audience, along with Julia, is thrown into a state of culture shock.
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
Was Sauron Ever Good Before 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power.The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally at an end, and it caught many viewers by surprise when it finally revealed who Sauron really was. As it turns out, Middle-earth's big bad was hidden in plain sight all along under the identity of Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the castaway who eventually claimed the role of long-lost king of the Southlands in a seemingly Aragorn-like tale — only, well, he turned out to really be the biggest villain of the story. This reveal was a shock just for us just as much as it was for main characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and it culminated in the crafting of the Three Elven Rings by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the season finale, "Alloyed".
How Lucio Fulci's Horror Films Turn the Utterly Disgusting Into High Art
Generally speaking, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost of Italian Giallo cinema could be said to be Dario Argento, Mario Bava, and Lucio Fulci. Of course, there are plenty of other, brilliant Giallo filmmakers we could write about here, but it is often re-iterated that these three aforementioned geniuses are usually considered the unofficial guardians of this gory and beloved subgenre. Certainly, anyone who is looking to educate themselves on Giallo 101 could do worse than to start with these filmmakers.
Zach Woods & Lenora Crichlow Reveal the Craziest Part of 'Avenue 5' Season 2
From show creator Armando Iannucci (Veep), the second season of the eight-episode HBO comedy series Avenue 5, that’s set 40 years in the future in a world where space travel is a booming business, finds Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) avoiding telling the passengers of the luxury spacecraft that they’re about eight years from their return home. Growing into the leadership position that he was only faking at the start of this journey, Ryan has to keep everyone calm, even though there’s no shortage of wild and unbelievable things going on around him, at any given moment, that could send everything into a tailspin.
