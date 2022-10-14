ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Plato
3d ago

So your child can decide if they want to change their gender, but not get a tattoo, which I don't agree with either one, but the world is different than it was when I was growing up, Not one person that I have grown up with has wanted to be the opposite change their gender or get a tattoo, but if they did, it wasn't mentioned!!!

Reply(4)
15
enough with it
2d ago

Kids can't get tattoos but can take hormones to change their sex... What is this world coming too... Dont get me wrong I don't think a 10 year old should get a tattoo

Reply(3)
8
Jessica Hernandez
3d ago

lmao can i see the tattoo? but all jokes aside this is wild i dont think she shouldve gotten arrested but she shouldve thought about that.

Reply(3)
6
 

