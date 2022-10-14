Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
