ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Busch debuts non-alcoholic 'Turkey Brew' for dogs

Related video above: Busch will pay your pup $20,000 to be its official dog beer taster. Crack open a cold one this Thanksgiving -- for your dog. Just in time for the winter holidays, Busch Beer has debuted a limited-edition turkey-flavored "dog brew." That'll give Fido something to be thankful...
99.5 WKDQ

There’s a New Beer Made Just for Your Dog

They say that a dog is a man's best friend. If that statement is true, then you might want to spend some time and crack open a cold one with your best friend. There's something about just hanging out with your friends while watching TV and drinking a cold beer that really makes a man feel at peace. Especially this time of year with all of the football games. My friends and I like to watch games and drink a cold beer or two as often as we can. It never fails, no matter whose house we are at, there is always a dog around that seems a little curious about what we are drinking. Well, I think I might have found a way for us to enjoy the game and beer, and let the dogs in on the action too.
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Seacoast Current

Buyer Beware: When the Maine Lobster You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Luckily we have Maine in New England, which means we have easy access to the best, freshest lobster on the planet. We don't even mind paying $30 for a lobster roll, or whatever the market price is, for anything Maine lobster.
MAINE STATE
Eater

A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant

Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Cheddar News

Weird Food News: Dog Beer, Clamonnaise, We Have the Bourbon

Keeping you up to date on all things weird food news: Busch Beer has debuted a limited edition nonalcoholic dog brew “Turkey Brew,” while Cards Against Humanity has released a new promotional product– clam flavored mayonnaise, and Arby's is bringing your favorite smoked meat flavors to limited edition bourbon.
restaurantclicks.com

The Top-Selling Beers in America

While seasonal changes bring about different beer selections in grocery stores and restaurants, most people living in America have probably noticed the same core beers offered everywhere year round. While I enjoy craft beer as much as anyone, there is a reason these top-selling beers dominate the market—they have a...
vinlove.net

Beer made from Hanoi autumn specialties: Foreign guests sobbed, only drinking once a year

From Com – a typical gift of Hanoi’s autumn, artisans have created a unique beer. Referring to Hanoi’s autumn, anyone will remember a typical gift, considered a specialty only on this occasion of the year, which is nuggets. Besides nuggets being processed into dishes, since 2016, a new concept of nuggets has been born, originating from Vietnamese artisans themselves. That is beer nuggets.
CBS Minnesota

Beer- and cheese-laden recipes for your fall festivities

Fall is the perfect time to pair together some of your favorite cheeses with your favorite brews.Brad Glynn, Co-Founder and VP Marketing at Lift Bridge Brewing Company, shared the following recipes for soft pretzels & beer cheese sauce, lacy swiss & mushroom stuffed pork chops with an Oktoberfest pan sauce, and Blue Cheese Swirled Brownies.
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
Zoran Bogdanovic

What exactly is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is regarded as a healthier alternative to regular coffee because it contains medicinal mushroom extracts and other health benefits. Although it is currently a popular coffee blend, this concept is not new.
Refinery29

That Beer Is For Me, Not My Boyfriend

Sexism when eating out doesn’t only happen when it comes to who is expected to pay. It can happen right from the moment you place your order. There have been several instances in my life when restaurant staff have delivered my order based on gender biases. And every single time it has been a very awkward experience. Why would you assume that beer wasn’t for me? Or that salad wasn’t for him?

Comments / 0

Community Policy