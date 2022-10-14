98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If you’re housesitting for someone, shouldn’t they provide the food?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jack and it’s about housesitting. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. my name is Jack and I love listening to you every morning. So, here’s my question of the day. I recently went away with my family on vacation and had my 42-year-old cousin housesit for us. He’s currently out of work and has a small place so I thought it would be nice for him to have the full house and all the streaming services for the week, plus it would help us out. Anyway, the fridge was full when we left and when we came home it was empty! Truly empty….and we left it stocked. Don’t you think that he should have gone out and restocked the fridge before we came home? How rude to leave it empty. I want to say something to him, but my wife is telling me to leave it alone. It just keeps making my blood boil every time I think of it. So, what do you think? Help me out here. Thanks so much. ~ Jack

Well, I think Jack is way off base. When I have someone housesit for me, I make sure I buy all the food they want before we leave. And that person should not have to refill the fridge. What do you think? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

