The Friends of the Library launched their second traditional book sale of the year and had great attendance from the community this Saturday. Children’s books, drama, fiction, audiobooks, a large mystery section and more were just some of the options local readers had to choose from. Julie Johnson a current volunteer and former Friends of the Library member says all the proceeds from the book sale will go to support new additions to the Emporia Public Library.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO