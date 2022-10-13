Read full article on original website
Emporia State preparing for big slate of Homecoming events
Homecoming activities are coming soon to Emporia State University. Activities begin at 3 pm Sunday with the Amend Family Recital and continue through the end of the Homecoming musical “Curtains” on Oct. 30. In between, there are several highlights, including:. *Late Night at White, 6 pm Oct. 25.
Emporia, Lyon County home sales up from September 2021
Home sales are up from September 2021 in Emporia. Sunflower Association of Realtors says last month noted 50 home sales, up from 43 in September 2021. September sales were down slightly from the 58 homes closed in August. Homes sold last month closed within seven days on average, slightly longer...
Oklahoma outscores Kansas 52-42
Oklahoma outscored the Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday. Oklahoma scored first. Kansas answered with a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Bean to receiver Lawrence Arnold to even the game up at seven. Runningback Devin Neal tied the game at 14 with an 11-yard run. Oklahoma would score the next 21...
Burlingame clinches Lyon County League title 44-28 over Madison Friday
The Burlingame Bearcats clinched the Lyon County League championship with a 44-28 Win over Madison Friday Night. The Bearcats found the end zone three times in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Colby Middleton to take a 23-8 lead into the half. Madison’s lone score came on a run by junior quarterback Hayden Helm.
Central Oklahoma outscores Emporia State Soccer 3-1
The Emporia State soccer team was outscored by Central Oklahoma 3-1 Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored first on a goal by Angela Palmer in the 23rd minute. Central Oklahoma scored all 3 goals in the 2nd half. Assistant Coach Kailey Corr said they did not match Central Oklahoma’s intensity in...
Red Cross Central Plains division has busy October, November ahead for blood drives
Hurricane Ian did a number on the national blood supply a few weeks ago, and the American Red Cross Central Plains Division is responding with a lengthy list of blood drives this month and next. Red Cross Account Manager Susan Faler says Ian wiped out both blood donation events and...
Emporia State to face Nebraska Kearney
It will be a match-up of contrasting styles when the Emporia State Hornets take on the Nebraska Kearney Lopers. The Hornets have the MIAAs top passing offense and the Lopers have the MIAAs top rushing offense. Kearney is led by quarterback TJ Davis, who leads the MIAA in rushing. Emporia...
#19 Kansas Jayhawks to face Oklahoma
After a three-game homestand, the Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to take on Oklahoma. The Jayhawks ranked No. 19 in this week’s AP Poll is 5-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma is 3-3 and 0-3 in Big 12. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says the Sooners are...
Small grass fire reported near Bushong; details pending after Sunday’s north Lyon County fire
Area firefighters have been dealing with small grass fires the past several days as drought conditions continue. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56 west of Bushong for a small grass fire around 5:20 am. The fire was reported out around 6:30 am. Further details are currently pending.
Freeze watch upgraded to warning early Tuesday
A cold weather alert has been upgraded across the KVOE listening area. A freeze watch initially in effect for all area counties early Tuesday is now a freeze warning. Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties are involved from 10 pm Monday to 10 am Tuesday. Chase and Greenwood counties are in a warning from 1-10 am Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected around 25 degrees early Tuesday.
Emporia State men 1st Women 2nd at Hornet Harrier Cross Country race
Emporia States Tayler Williams set a new course record while finishing in 1st place at the Emporia State Hornet Harrier cross country meet Friday. She finished the Trusler Sports Complex course in 18 minutes 54 seconds. Senior Hannah Showalter finished in 8th place and Irina Honc finished in 11th place.
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Emporia State volleyball to face #15 Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State volleyball team plays at #15 Northwest Missouri State Saturday. The Lady Hornets will be looking to avenge a loss earlier this season to Northwest Missouri State. Junior McKenya Sorrells says they have to stay positive and believe they can win. The Emporia State volleyball team takes a...
Emporia Highs Kali Keough will medal at the 5A State tennis tournament
Three Members of the Emporia High tennis team are playing at the 5A State tournament. In singles play, Kali Keough received a 1st round bye. She won her first match in the 2nd round defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0. Kali will play Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a consolation round match Saturday. She will finish in the top 12.
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
Emporia High volleyball finishes fourth in home tournament
Saturday was the final tune-up for the Emporia High volleyball team as it hosted a 10-team tournament at EHS. The Spartans finished the tournament with a 3-3 record and finished fourth. The Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee...
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow hosting informative Hispanic History Month celebration Saturday
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will be hosting the latest Hispanic Heritage Month celebration this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday afternoon inside of the Lyon County History Center at 711 Commercial Street. According to Rebeca Hererra of HOTT, the event will be free and open to the public and will include a plethora of historical information on some of the most iconic figures within the Hispanic community.
Friends of the Library kick off fall book sale Saturday
The Friends of the Library launched their second traditional book sale of the year and had great attendance from the community this Saturday. Children’s books, drama, fiction, audiobooks, a large mystery section and more were just some of the options local readers had to choose from. Julie Johnson a current volunteer and former Friends of the Library member says all the proceeds from the book sale will go to support new additions to the Emporia Public Library.
Emporia High’s Kali Keough finishes eighth at state tennis
Emporia High freshman Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday in Andover. Keough defeated Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-2, in her first match of the day. She then had to default her final two matches to finish in eighth place. Over...
Emporia High’s Daghyn True wins Centennial League title; girls take third
Emporia High sophomore Daghyn True is a Centennial League champion. True won the Centennial League meet with a time of 16:20.3 Saturday at Warner Park in Manhattan. Sophomore Eli Hauff was the other medalist for the Spartan boys. He placed 15th with a time of 17:37.7. The Spartan boys finished...
