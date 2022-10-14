ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

recordpatriot.com

Ground clearing starts at East Fire Station

Land-clearing equipment arrived at the site of the city's newest fire station last week. Preparing the site for the eventual structure, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks is the first step. Covering almost two acres, the site is on the northern side of Governors' Parkway, east of District Drive. The site...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

