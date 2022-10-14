Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Ground clearing starts at East Fire Station
Land-clearing equipment arrived at the site of the city's newest fire station last week. Preparing the site for the eventual structure, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks is the first step. Covering almost two acres, the site is on the northern side of Governors' Parkway, east of District Drive. The site...
Officials in Washington seek vehicle seen near origin of Nakia Creek Fire
Washington state officials said on Monday they are looking for people and a vehicle spotted near the location of a fire that started on Larch Mountain in Clark County that has forced nearly 2,500 to evacuate.
Comments / 0