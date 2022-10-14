Read full article on original website
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
NME
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
NME
How to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is taking place later today (October 15), and with a pre-show vote taking place, players will receive news of a new mob entering the game as well as other Minecraft news. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect. Minecraft Live 2022 was announced in...
NME
‘Bayonetta’ voice actress calls for boycott of third game due to “insulting” fee offer
Hellena Taylor, the original voice actress of Bayonetta, has released a series of videos on Twitter encouraging fans to boycott the next game as she feels the fee she was offered for Bayonetta 3 was an “insult”. In the videos posted to Taylor’s Twitter account, she claims that...
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
Overwatch 2 — do you need a PS Plus subscription to play?
Overwatch 2 is finally here, updating and adding to the original hero-shooter experience that lit the world on fire all those years ago. Every Hero has been tweaked to offer a brand new gameplay experience, and the changes made to the core experience seem to have been a hit with existing fans so far.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ system requirements confirmed for PC launch
The minimum PC system requirements for Gotham Knights have been confirmed by developer Warner Bros. Games, however the recommended settings are yet to be announced. In a tweet posted last Wednesday (October 12), Warner Bros. Games shared the minimum requirements needed to run Gotham Knights on PC, which the developer says will allow players to run the game at “60 FPS at 1080p [on] lowest settings.”
NME
‘Minecraft Legends’ will launch in spring 2023
A release window for Minecraft spin-off strategy Minecraft Legends has been confirmed, with the game planned to launch in early 2023. During Minecraft Live, Blackbird Interactive shared a new trailer for Minecraft Legends which revealed a proper look at the strategy title in action, along with a four-player co-op demo.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening
A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening. Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ introduces first transgender legend Catalyst
In a new Stories from the Outlands video, a new legend is introduced to Apex Legends in the form of Catalyst, who confirms herself that she is transgender in the clip. With only a short while until season 14 ends on November 8, Apex Legends has begun teasing upcoming new additions to the game. By crafting a golden ticket in-game, players will get access to the “A New Home” teaser tomorrow (October 18). Respawn hasn’t given any information away as to what’s in this teaser, but has today released a new Stories from the Outlands video on its Apex Legends Twitter account.
NME
‘Minecraft’ 1.20 update will bring camels, bamboo crafts and more
Mojang has revealed some of what will be added in patch 1.20 of Minecraft, which includes a camel mob, more decorative blocks, and new ways to craft with bamboo. While a name for update 1.20 is yet to be provided, Mojang has shared that it hopes to increase the ways that players can represent themselves or their creativity in the game. That includes “fancier” hanging signs, which will launch with three different variants and can be crafted for all wood types.
NME
Obsidian founder says the studio wants to make another ‘Fallout’ game
Obisidian founder Feargus Urquhart has shared that the studio would make another Fallout game if given the opportunity, and says he would be “surprised” if the game does not come up as a potential future project for the studio. Speaking to Dualshockers, Urquhart shared that Obisidian – the...
NME
Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’
Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
NME
Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’ review: a swashbuckling, strings-fuelled epic
Atop a Los Angeles rooftop car park sits a lone white Toyota Corolla. There’s no knowing how – or when – the saloon got there, what’s lurking in the trunk or the glove compartment, or whether it’s responsible for the screeching tyre marks nearby. Decoding the artwork for ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, feels akin to attempting to get under the hood of the band themselves; it’s mysterious, unusual and, crucially, all part of the fun.
NME
KARA announce November release date for 15th anniversary album ‘Move Again’
Second-generation K-pop girl group KARA will be reuniting to release a new album titled ‘Move Again’ next month. On October 18 at Midnight KST, the members of KARA released the first poster for their upcoming return with their 15th-anniversary album ‘Move Again’. Featuring the five members’ silhouettes, the new image also confirms its November 29 release date.
NME
Harrison Ford joins cast of Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Harrison Ford will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: New World Order. As reported by Deadline, the actor will take over the role of General Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming sequel, set to be released on May 3, 2024. The character was previously played by William Hurt in numerous Marvel outings, including 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2021’s Black Widow, before the actor’s death aged 71 in March this year.
NME
Yungblud announces line of necklaces made of his own used chewing gum
Yungblud has announced a new range of necklaces made out of his own used chewing gum. The line was created in partnership with 5 Gum and American jeweller Greg Yuna, with proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF). Dubbed the ‘Masterpieces’ collection, the range includes 15 necklaces that feature pieces of 5 Gum chewed by Yungblud, some of which were consumed by the singer before his live performances.
