The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a robbery and assault case from October 15th, 2022 near the area of Plaza Boulevard. Case #22-28889. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect pictured below is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

KINSTON, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO