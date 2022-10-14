ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Man arrested for larceny in theft of utility trailer

GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested and charged with felony larceny after police said he stole a utility trailer in Greene County. It happened Oct. 11, 2022 near Grays Mill Road. Tony Hunt, 33, of Fremont was arrested and charged. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.
Suspect wanted in robbery, assault in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a suspect from a robbery and assault. They said it happened Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 near the area of Plaza Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
KPD seeks assistance in identifying robbery/assault suspect

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a robbery and assault case from October 15th, 2022 near the area of Plaza Boulevard. Case #22-28889. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect pictured below is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of murder after a woman was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check. Deputies responded to 592 Weston Rd. at 8:47 a.m. They discovered the woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe the murder […]
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Woman called for check on Goldsboro man who was found dead, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Monday identified the man at the center of a death investigation that began over the weekend. Angelo Maurice Simms, 51, was found dead around 8:25 am. on Sunday after police were called by a woman to perform a welfare check, according to a Goldsboro police news release.
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
