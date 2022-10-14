Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Man arrested for larceny in theft of utility trailer
GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested and charged with felony larceny after police said he stole a utility trailer in Greene County. It happened Oct. 11, 2022 near Grays Mill Road. Tony Hunt, 33, of Fremont was arrested and charged. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted in robbery, assault in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a suspect from a robbery and assault. They said it happened Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 near the area of Plaza Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
17-year-old tossed gun after leading Nash County deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says
A 17-year-old has been charged after the Nash County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase and tossed a gun late Monday morning.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks assistance in identifying robbery/assault suspect
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a robbery and assault case from October 15th, 2022 near the area of Plaza Boulevard. Case #22-28889. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect pictured below is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder case
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of murder after a woman was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check. Deputies responded to 592 Weston Rd. at 8:47 a.m. They discovered the woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe the murder […]
jocoreport.com
2 Year-Old Accidentally Kills Self While Playing With Loaded Handgun
BENSON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the death of a 2 year-old child Sunday night was accidental. Shortly after 6:00pm Sunday, deputies responded to the 900 block of West Watson Road in the McGee’s Crossroads area for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspicious man claiming to represent delivery company
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect who people said has been going door-to-door representing a local delivery company. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
cbs17
Fayetteville double shooting suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges. Carl McGill, 24, was arrested on Thursday, police said, and is facing charges...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says
BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
cbs17
Woman called for check on Goldsboro man who was found dead, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Monday identified the man at the center of a death investigation that began over the weekend. Angelo Maurice Simms, 51, was found dead around 8:25 am. on Sunday after police were called by a woman to perform a welfare check, according to a Goldsboro police news release.
cbs17
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
1 dead in early morning double shooting in Selma
Two people were shot in Selma early in the morning, according to investigators.
Man, juveniles facing charges in separate New Bern shots fired cases
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two separate shots fired incidents have led to the arrest of a man and three juveniles, according to the New Bern Police Department. New Bern police find at least four men shot at home Police said they responded on Thursday at around 11:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired […]
