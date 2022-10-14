ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
fourfourtwo.com

BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure

Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road. The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January.
fourfourtwo.com

Southampton vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Southampton vs West Ham live stream and match preview.
fourfourtwo.com

Harry Kane exclusive: "I found out I'd won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot while driving back from Birmingham"

The England captain tells the new issue of FourFourTwo about the moment he discovered he'd won the coveted top-scorer gong at Russia 2018. If you're anything like FourFourTwo, you'll have spent more than the odd occasion dreaming of winning a World Cup Golden Boot – of writing your name into footballing folklore following a barnstorming summer on the biggest stage of all.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season.
fourfourtwo.com

In the mag: The ultimate World Cup issue! Exclusive England and Wales interviews, how to actually win a World Cup PLUS Vicente del Bosque, Ian Broudie and Karim Benzema’s incredible year

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save!
fourfourtwo.com

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream and match preview.
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022

Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer.
fourfourtwo.com

Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona to win for multi-million dollar bet

Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona both to do him a favour this weekend. The Canadian rapper has made an incrediblte CA$833,333.85 bet – that's £537,000 or $600,000 – on Barcelona winning El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. If both results go his way, he'll rake in over £2.5 million.

