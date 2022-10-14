Read full article on original website
Watch: Incredible WSL red card after West Ham defender PUNCHES opponent in the head
Well, you don't need VAR for that one. Fans of Aston Villa and West Ham saw one of the most bizarre sending offs in Women's Super League history at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Saturday.
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico
Karim Benzema was among the goals as Real Madrid went top of La Liga by beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first Clasico of the season – a day before he's widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or.
Watch: Wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe BOOED in Paris as he arrives at Ballon d'Or 2022 presentation
Kylian Mbappe received a hostile reception in Paris as he entered the awards ceremony for the Ballon d'Or 2022 on Monday night. It is an open secret that Paris-born Mbappe is unhappy at PSG, and is keen to leave the club – with reports suggesting he will even go so far as to buy his way out of his contract in the French capital.
Manchester United report: Sensational £113m bid made for Joao Felix, with the Atletico Madrid star wanting move
Manchester United have already made their move on Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, with the Portuguese forward having fallen out with Diego Simeone. Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid's wantaway star Joao Felix – and have already lodged a transfer bid. Felix became one of...
BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure
Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road. The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.
Watch: Bundesliga midfielder shows why he's Arsenal's main transfer target with outrageous dinked goal
One of Arsenal's major transfer targets has again shown why the Gunners are so keen on landing him, after scoring one of the goals of the weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom scored the third goal in a 5-1 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
Watch: Liverpool vs Manchester City explodes into life – but should Phil Foden's goal have counted?
Liverpool vs Manchester City burst into life with a Phil Foden goal disallowed by VAR – but should it have counted?. Liverpool vs Manchester City was always going to be dramatic but Phil Foden hoped it wouldn't be quite so controversial. The Stockport Iniesta had a goal disallowed in...
Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation
Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG in the January.
Southampton vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Southampton vs West Ham live stream and match preview.
Manchester City: Erling Haaland's father urges supporters to temper expectations
The Premier League top scorer failed to find the net for the first time in 12 outings as City lost away to Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester City fans shouldn't expect Erling Haaland to score in every game – says the striker's father, former City man Alfie.
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shot down any suggestion that his side could make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo due to his links to their city rivals Real Madrid. The La Liga giants were among several big European clubs to be linked with the Portuguese superstar...
Harry Kane exclusive: "I found out I'd won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot while driving back from Birmingham"
The England captain tells the new issue of FourFourTwo about the moment he discovered he'd won the coveted top-scorer gong at Russia 2018. If you're anything like FourFourTwo, you'll have spent more than the odd occasion dreaming of winning a World Cup Golden Boot – of writing your name into footballing folklore following a barnstorming summer on the biggest stage of all.
Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move
Tottenham Hotspur could be set to land Leonardo Bonucci in a shock January move. Spurs are enjoying their best start to a Premier League season, with the Lilywhites third behind Arsenal and Manchester City – and have been tipped by many to launch a title assault this season.
In the mag: The ultimate World Cup issue! Exclusive England and Wales interviews, how to actually win a World Cup PLUS Vicente del Bosque, Ian Broudie and Karim Benzema’s incredible year
In the mag: The ultimate World Cup issue! Exclusive England and Wales interviews, how to actually win a World Cup PLUS Vicente del Bosque, Ian Broudie and Karim Benzema's incredible year
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream and match preview.
Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022
Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer.
Arsenal report: Gunners could make incredible move for Cody Gakpo in January
Arsenal could sign Cody Gakpo – who has more goal involvements than Erling Haaland this season – with big clubs having pulled out of the race. Arsenal could be set to make a huge bid for Cody Gakpo in January. The Gunners have been riding high this season...
Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona to win for multi-million dollar bet
Drake needs Arsenal and Barcelona both to do him a favour this weekend. The Canadian rapper has made an incrediblte CA$833,333.85 bet – that's £537,000 or $600,000 – on Barcelona winning El Clasico against Real Madrid and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. If both results go his way, he'll rake in over £2.5 million.
