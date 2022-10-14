It was supposed to be a win or go home game, but both teams (and the fans) could've just stayed home. Yankees and Guardians fans will have to wait and see who will get to play the role of hero, because Mother Nature played the role villain Monday night. Game 5 of the American League Division Series was rained out, as MLB announced the decision to postpone the game nearly three hours after the game was supposed to start.

