ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea fired new round of artillery shells into maritime buffer zones Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required conscription steps. The six other members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company's notice to financial...
Leader Telegram

World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to become the first country to host the continental championship tournament three times after staging the event in 1988 and 2011. China had originally been scheduled to hold the 24-team event but relinquished its hosting rights in May because of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, leaving the AFC looking for replacements. Given the high summer temperatures in Qatar, it’s possible the scheduled tournament dates could be switched from next June. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Leader Telegram

Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground

President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied. The decision by Elnaz Rekabi, a multiple medalist in competitions, to forgo the headscarf, or hijab, came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in...
Leader Telegram

Canada, US deliver long-awaited armored vehicles for Haiti police as gang attacks escalate

An Armed Forces of Canada Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft arrived in Haiti Saturday, delivering the first four of more than a dozen new armored vehicles for the Haiti National Police. The vehicles are among 18 Haiti’s government purchased commercially from a Canadian-based firm over the summer but for inexplicable reasons were delayed getting to the Caribbean nation. The government of Canada, which had guided Haiti through its purchase, later stepped in to ensure delivery of the vehicles. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
558
Followers
7K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy