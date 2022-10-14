WORCESTER — A car slammed into the Honey Dew Donuts shop on Gold Star Boulevard Thursday night, with much of the mangled vehicle ending up inside the store.

Police said the initial investigation shows the driver was speeding and lost control of the Honda CIvic on the rain-soaked roadway.

The vehicle first hit a concrete pylon in front of the store.

The man at the wheel of the vehicle is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m., at 99 Gold Star Blvd.

Police investigators and inspectors from the city Building Department were summoned to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Car barrels into Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester