Scarlet Nation
Third down improvement, takeaways put Hogs back above .500
Since Sept. 17, when Missouri State nearly escaped Fayetteville with a win, the Razorback defense has struggled in the worst way to get off the field. The FCS Bears exposed what was about to plague Arkansas for the next few weeks — the inabilities to force turnovers and get off the field on third down.
Scarlet Nation
Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. BYU 2022 - Offense
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 52-35 win over BYU. The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at snap counts and offensive grades.
Scarlet Nation
Pittman asked Briles to open up Arkansas' offense, and it paid off
After not scoring more than 26 points in a game over the past three outings, the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense exploded for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday. During the three-game losing streak, Arkansas' offense struggled to start fast and end games with points....
Scarlet Nation
Jefferson throws 5 touchdowns, Hogs run away with 52-35 win over BYU
Things looked to be much of the same for Arkansas' defense when BYU quarterback Jaren Hall scampered 12 yards for a first down on third-and-12 in the second quarter of a 52-35 road win for the Hogs. After review, Hall's run was called short of the line to gain. On...
Scarlet Nation
Scoring recap: Arkansas 52, BYU 35
Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.
