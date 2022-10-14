ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Third down improvement, takeaways put Hogs back above .500

Since Sept. 17, when Missouri State nearly escaped Fayetteville with a win, the Razorback defense has struggled in the worst way to get off the field. The FCS Bears exposed what was about to plague Arkansas for the next few weeks — the inabilities to force turnovers and get off the field on third down.
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas' snap counts, PFF grades vs. BYU 2022 - Offense

We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 52-35 win over BYU. The analytics from PFF keeps track of snap counts and grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at snap counts and offensive grades.
Scarlet Nation

Pittman asked Briles to open up Arkansas' offense, and it paid off

After not scoring more than 26 points in a game over the past three outings, the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense exploded for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday. During the three-game losing streak, Arkansas' offense struggled to start fast and end games with points....
Scarlet Nation

Scoring recap: Arkansas 52, BYU 35

Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.
