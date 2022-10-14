ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA
Lawrenceville woman dies after being hit by car in Athens

A Lawrenceville woman died Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Cedar Shoals Drive in Athens. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded around 9:34 p.m. to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian according to a press release.
ATHENS, GA
