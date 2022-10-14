Read full article on original website
Eagles Landing Parkway reopen after overturned tractor trailer leaks chemicals
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now reopen as of Monday morning. An overturned tractor trailer leaking hazardous chemicals blocked Eagles Landing Parkway in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp on Sunday, Stockbridge Police said. The off ramp at exit 224 on I-75 northbound...
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway was blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75 southbound ramp. Exit 224 off ramp near I-75 northbound is also blocked.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
U-Haul driver crashes into Gwinnett house after leading officers on chase, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A home in Gwinnett County has some serious damage after a police chase ended with a U-Haul truck smashing into it. The impact of that truck hitting the house off Highway 78 Sunday night was loud enough to wake up everyone inside the home and every neighbor too.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
DeKalb Officer taken to hospital after being struck by cable while directing traffic
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer was injured Friday while directing traffic in Doraville, the department said. DKPD said they were "working an incident involving an officer" who was working a part-time shift "when one of the cables struck them." The department did not immediately have further...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Monroe Local News
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
