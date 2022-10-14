Read full article on original website
James DeGraffenreid
James DeGraffenreid, age 80 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Dannie Lee officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. James Thomas DeGraffenreid was born October...
Abilene Regional Airport to receive bigger planes with less flights each day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport will be getting new planes with more capacity, but this means that there will be less flights. The new planes will increase passenger capacity by eight percent with more seats in each plane. There will now be two classes for seating, compared to the previous planes general […]
Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce to host Walker Street Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Walker Street Trick-or-Treat on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, with local businesses on Walker Street and beyond handing out candy to kids for the holiday. The event will take place during the regular business hours of the participating businesses, mostly from 9...
Employee injured after car drives into Texas nursing home
An employee was injured after a car crashed into a nursing home in Texas Tuesday afternoon.
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of driving drunk with 5-year-old in car
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Mischief 600 block of Mulberry Street – […]
The Rest of the Story
Stephenville voters will soon have the opportunity to vote in a bond election to accept or reject the Stephenville ISD’s request to borrow $40,000,000 to build a new stadium. Supporters of the bond issue say that “no tax rate hike” will be needed to meet the ISD’s obligation to repay both the principal and the interest. But that doesn’t mean your taxes won’t go up anyway. Before you vote, you should understand the potential impact on both the tax rate and the tax burden. So let’s look at the rest of the story.
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Pastor Herman “Butch” Hinkle officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Morehart Mortuary.
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th
The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Salty Roan Bakehouse
The Salty Roan Bakehouse brings to Abilene a mouthwatering myriad of made-from-scratch desserts, cakes and breads served alongside carefully curated coffees. Chelsie Herje, Salty Roan’s owner and chief artisan, includes in each recipe special ingredients. Each selected and added in at the precise time, in the precise measure, for a precise result. Her sourdough alone requires 18 hours of fermentation, breaking down the gluten (making it gluten-free).
TSTC extends application deadline for Vocational Nursing program to help combat statewide shortage
In an effort to help fill the nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings in the state, Texas State Technical College has extended the deadline to submit applications for its Vocational Nursing cohort scheduled to begin in January. Prospective students have until Nov. 1 to submit a completed application for the...
Friends of Historic Breckenridge to host Texas Hill concert on Friday, Oct. 14
The Friends of Historic Breckenridge will continue its 2022 concert series with a performance by Texas Hill, a vocal trio featuring Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James, on Friday, Oct. 14. Due to the ongoing renovations at the National Theatre — repairing damage caused by the hail storm...
City to offer brush pick-up next week; deadline is Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Breckenridge and Stephens County will pick up brush with a wood chipper inside the corporate limits of Breckenridge the week of Oct. 17 at no charge to residents. The semi-annual brush pickup is a cooperative effort between the city and the county to help Breckenridge residents dispose of their tree trimmings.
Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?
After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Elliott Street Church of Christ to host ‘The Gathering’ on Oct. 8-9 in City Park
Breckenridge’s Elliott Street Church of Christ will host “The Gathering,” bringing together church congregations from Breckenridge, Eastland, Cisco, Graham, Mineral Wells and Tolar, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is scheduled to take place in the Breckenridge City Park’s Trade Barn, located at...
Stephens County Commissioners continue burn ban, approve purchase of new van
When the Stephens County Commissioners met on Monday, Oct. 10, they voted to continue the burn ban, buy a passenger van, and took care of other county business. The current burn ban was put in place on Sept. 26 and will remain effective for 90 days unless the commissioners vote to rescind the ban.
Suspect pleas guilty, gets 25 years for fatal drive-by shooting in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene. Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December […]
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
