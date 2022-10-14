ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Breckenridge Texan

James DeGraffenreid

James DeGraffenreid, age 80 of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Dannie Lee officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. James Thomas DeGraffenreid was born October...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Abilene woman killed in fiery Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a fiery crash in Nolan County this weekend. Carmen Pyron, 34, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 124 west of Trent just before midnight Friday, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
The Rest of the Story

Stephenville voters will soon have the opportunity to vote in a bond election to accept or reject the Stephenville ISD’s request to borrow $40,000,000 to build a new stadium. Supporters of the bond issue say that “no tax rate hike” will be needed to meet the ISD’s obligation to repay both the principal and the interest. But that doesn’t mean your taxes won’t go up anyway. Before you vote, you should understand the potential impact on both the tax rate and the tax burden. So let’s look at the rest of the story.
Dorothy Smith

Dorothy Smith, age 87, of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, in the Breckenridge Cemetery with Pastor Herman “Butch” Hinkle officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at Morehart Mortuary.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 17th

The wet pattern we have been under the last few days will continue at least for one more day and then we should start to see some drier weather moving back into the picture for the forecast tomorrow. For today, we will see a 60% chance of showers off and on otherwise cloudy skies and a high only of 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For this evening though, we will see rain wrapping up and cloudy skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys

Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Salty Roan Bakehouse

The Salty Roan Bakehouse brings to Abilene a mouthwatering myriad of made-from-scratch desserts, cakes and breads served alongside carefully curated coffees. Chelsie Herje, Salty Roan’s owner and chief artisan, includes in each recipe special ingredients. Each selected and added in at the precise time, in the precise measure, for a precise result. Her sourdough alone requires 18 hours of fermentation, breaking down the gluten (making it gluten-free).
ABILENE, TX
Abilene police look into possible threat against Cooper High School, increase security

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) looked into a possible threat made against Cooper High School (CHS) on its homecoming Friday. Police said no credible threats were made, but they and school administrators worked together to identify every possibility of a threat. In response to the possible threat, increased security presence will […]
ABILENE, TX
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?

After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
ABILENE, TX
