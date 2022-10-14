Read full article on original website
JLL Capital Markets arranges $33M in financing for Bridge Point industrial project in East Hanover
JLL Capital Markets on Monday announced it arranged $33 million in construction financing for the development of Bridge Point East Hanover, an industrial warehouse and distribution project totaling 314,413 square feet in East Hanover. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Bridge Industrial LLC, to secure the four-year, floating-rate loan...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $4.55M sale of industrial condo in South Plainfield
Cushman & Wakefield on Monday announced it traded a 28,800-square-foot industrial condominium unit in South Plainfield for $4.55 million. Located at 124 Sylvania Place. the asset features 22-foot clear heights, four docks and one drive-in garage door. The property is leased to Liftec Forklifts. It is situated five minutes from Exit 5 on Interstate 287, allowing for a 30-minute drive to Port Newark and less than an hour drive to New York City.
Lee & Associates to market school property in Newark’s University Heights
Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
Seagis Property Group acquires two Meadowlands industrial properties to be upgraded and immediately available for lease
Seagis Property Group on Monday announced it has closed on two industrial real estate properties, located at 1 and 11 Graphic Place in Moonachie. The two standalone buildings are 9,660 and 9,636 square feet, respectively, and are situated within the highly desirable Meadowlands submarket. Both buildings were acquired vacant and Seagis plans to upgrade the properties and market them for lease.
Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce to host New Jersey Conference for Women
The New Jersey Conference for Women is back in-person after a two-year hiatus, according to its host, the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce. The conference is one of the largest gatherings of professional women in the state of New Jersey, and this year it will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal.
Porzio, Bromberg & Newman is 1st-ever U.S. law firm to sell legal technology subsidiary to private equity
Morristown-based Porzio, Bromberg & Newman sold its compliance technology-focused subsidiary business, Porzio Life Sciences, to a portfolio company owned by private equity firms. RLDatix, a leading global provider of health care governance, risk and compliance software solutions and services, will buy Porzio Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount, according to a Monday announcement from the firm.
Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership receives $50K grant help support Women of Color program
The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership recently announced it was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Justworks Foundation to help support IFEL’s Women of Color Connecting Access Accelerator Program, supporting more women of color entrepreneurs to achieve a grow-scale-exit trajectory. Newark-based IFEL was one of only five organizations chosen from...
