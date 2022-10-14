9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.

2 DAYS AGO