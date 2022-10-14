Read full article on original website
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
In an attempt to make its internet services more appealing, Comcast announced it’s boosting the speed of more than 20 million customers across the US. Xfinity’s most popular plans are getting some speed enhancements beginning this week, promising to offer customers a much better streaming experience. The announcement...
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rival the best flagship phones from competitors at a lower price and to make them even more enticing, Google has boosted Samsung Galaxy and iPhone trade-in values. The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by...
Apple has no short-term iPhone Fold launch plans, iPad Fold instead likely coming in 2024
Traditional smartphones are dead, long live foldables, rollables, and bendables. While the global mobile industry is... not quite there yet, it might soon be if Samsung continues to prioritize the production, distribution, and especially the marketing of its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineups over the "conventional" Galaxy S series and nearly all other major handset vendors keep following the world champion's example.
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug through the recently released source code for the Pixel 7 range...
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
Some people don't like mobile phone contracts. They want to pay month-to-month and be able to cancel the service at any time without any penalties. If you are such a person, you will be happy to know that UK carrier O2 has announced a new “Rolling Plan”, which will let you roll with the carrier without signing any contract.
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter
You know that Speedtest.net app that you installed on your iPhone and Android handset? It tells you your download and upload data speed to make sure that you are getting the mobile data speeds you were promised by your wireless provider. The app has been downloaded over 100 million times on Android alone and is also available for iOS.
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon. Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge...
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
Netflix doubles down on password sharing with new feature
Netflix has been trying to prevent people from sharing their accounts with friends and family, but it looks like this is a fight the streaming service can’t win at the moment. The new feature announced today is meant to convince some of those using Netflix without actually paying for it to subscribe to the streaming service.
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
Apple admits to SIM bug on iPhone 14 line
Apple is admitting in an internal memo seen by MacRumors that there is a problem with the iPhone 14 series that results in a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not Supported" which is often followed by the freezing of the device. While Apple said that it is investigating the issue, it did rule out the possibility that it is a hardware problem. The company is asking its customers to make sure that they keep their software up to date.
