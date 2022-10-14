Read full article on original website
Tamra Osmondson Blahut
3d ago
there are no facts in this article. if a student body is mostly white because the AREA is mostly populated by Whites, that's NOT in and of itself segregation. segregation is intentional and planned. let's stop labeling everything negatively just because it may APPEAR to be what someone thinks it is. Republicans have been trying for years to get school choice for parents and Democrats have voted against it. this would likely naturally solve the issue of what appears to be segregation.
Reply(1)
9
jrl-stp
3d ago
other than obvious opinions the article doesn't really say much..no solutions..how about some real problematic issues....the whole public education system is questionable right now
Reply(1)
3
Related
Recent federal 8th Circuit cases uphold qualified immunity, at expense of civil rights
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day 2020 precipitated calls for reforms in law enforcement practices across the nation, including here in Minnesota. While a few minor measures were adopted, major legislation stalled at both federal and state levels, mainly due to Republican opposition. One of the changes called for by reformers […] The post Recent federal 8th Circuit cases uphold qualified immunity, at expense of civil rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MinnPost poll: DFLer Walz has slight edge over GOP’s Jensen in close Minnesota governor’s race
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of stories MinnPost plans this week about the Embold Research poll. The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. The DFLer...
MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
bulletin-news.com
Parkland Shooter’s Life Sentence Could Bring Changes to Florida Law
Not so long ago, Nikolas Cruz, the Florida school shooter who killed 17 people in Parkland, would have been very likely to get the death penalty, even if his jury could not agree on what to do with him. Prior to 2016, Florida law permitted trial judges to sentence a...
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was "devil's speak."She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school's strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison defended his record on crime Friday against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charged that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep Minnesotans safe. Ellison — a former congressman, state legislator and criminal...
Minneapolis seeks to hire social workers in every precinct to help with mental health 911 calls
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to add five social workers to help Minneapolis police officers with mental health calls. These five social workers — a full-time worker in each of the city's five precincts — will work directly with the police as part of a program coordinated by the Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department.
Fate of St. Paul's historic building in question
ST PAUL, Minn. — With its pink trim and limestone body, the Justus Ramsey house provides a historical contrast to the main body of Burger Moe's in St. Paul. "The listing that this building is under is the same [historical] listing as the Justus Ramsey House," said Tom Schroeder, owner of Waldmann Brewery off West 7th in St. Paul. "They are siblings, and I drafted the designation."
In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police
A man who was awarded by St. Paul Police Department for saving a gunshot victim's life in St. Paul used his speech to criticize the inaction of police while wearing a "smash white supremacy t-shirt." Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison presented the police chief's award for valor to...
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Whistleblower warned of dangerous jail medical staffing shortage
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — As of Sept. 1, the Sherburne County jail severed ties with its longtime jail doctor and his controversial company. Internal documents and emails obtained by KARE 11 through an open records request reveal the county’s decision to end its contract with MEnD Correctional Care came after a MEnD employee blew the whistle about dangerously low staffing levels and delays in providing inmates with medical care.
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
Several MN Students Treated By Paramedics Because Of Tik Tok Challenge
When I was a kid, before social media, we had to come up with stupid ideas all by ourselves. The internet has deprived kids now of thinking up their own moronic stunts. Just when you think the internet is making kids smarter, we must think again.. Last Friday, according to...
Comments / 14