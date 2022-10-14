ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

Friday Morning Kickoff: Hampton High School

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hampton High School has seen a successful 6-1 football season so far.

The Bull Dogs will host Cumberland Gap (2-6) Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and ahead of the big game, the band and cheerleaders showed off their school spirit during WJHL’s Friday Morning Kickoff.

Join News Channel 11 Friday night for Touchdown Friday Night, which includes coverage of high school football throughout the region. Stay updated with scores and more by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

