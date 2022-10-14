ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

SPD investigating homicide on Mundy Street

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to police, SPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Mundy and Weldon Street. Police found an overturned sedan with the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
Grice Connect

Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA

