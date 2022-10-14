Read full article on original website
WTGS
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
wtoc.com
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton Simon’s mother made an appearance in court Monday, but not about Quinton’s disappearance. Instead, the court hearing was about concerns for the safety of her other two children. It’s been almost two weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County...
Chatham County Police searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return. According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way. Police describe […]
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
WJCL
Deer smashes into Hinesville police chief's office, takes over conference room
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above: Footage following the incident. On most any other day, Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater would have been sitting at his desk at the same time a deer smashed through his office window Monday morning. However, Slater was using a vacation day and stopped by only...
WJCL
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
WJCL
wtoc.com
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
WJCL
Crash on I-95 in Chatham County leaves two people seriously hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A crash on Interstate 95 near Port Wentworth on Sunday left two people seriously hurt. According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 5:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes at mile maker 109. GSP said a motorcyclist...
WJCL
Police: Death investigation underway after body found in Port Royal retention pond
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found floating in a Port Royal retention pond on Saturday. Port Royal police got the call at around noon on Saturday. With assistance from the fire department, the man's body was recovered from the pond near Madrid Avenue and taken to the coroner's office.
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
ABC News
WJCL
Beaufort County investigators capture suspect in attempted murder shooting
Investigators believe they have captured the man responsible for a shooting earlier this week in Beaufort County. On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway after a report of shots fired. One man was injured and drove himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital...
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
