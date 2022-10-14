Read full article on original website
Related
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
MultiVersus Adds Gremlin Leader Stripe to Roster, Halloween Update
Warner Bros. Games has expanded the roster for MultiVersus, adding Gremlins antagonist Stripe as a new playable character.
Dead Space Remake Expanded Gameplay Revealed
EA and Motive Studio have revealed more details for the upcoming Dead Space remake's expanded gameplay features.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
Steam Mobile App Redesign Finally Released
The Steam mobile app has finally received a redesign, Valve announced.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Dead by Daylight Halloween 2022 Free Weekend Explained
Dead by Daylight will be free to play the for the last weekend of October.
How to Turn Into a Werewolf in Fortnite
This year, Fortnitemares is giving players the chance to turn into a werewolf. Here's how.
Pokémon GO Festival of Lights Timed Research Guide
Here is a Timed Research Guide guide for Pokémon GO's limited-time Festival of Lights event that runs from Oct. 14 to Monday, Oct. 17.
Pokémon Reveals New Electric-Type Gym Leader Iono in Scarlet and Violet
A new Gym Leader has been revealed coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — Iono.
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
What are Red Raid Eggs in Pokémon GO?
Here is a breakdown of the Red raid eggs began appearing throughout the map in Pokémon GO.
4 Best Counters to Harbor in Valorant
The four best Agent counters to Harbor in Valorant aimed at suppressing his impact on the map.
Pokémon GO Trick of the Light Special Research Ticket: Should You Buy It?
Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Field Notes: Trick of the Light story entails and whether or not its ticket is worth buying in Pokémon GO.
Vampire Survivors Arcana Cards Explained
Players struggling against enemy hordes in Vampire Survivors can take a sigh of relief as we break down the highly beneficial Arcana card system.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Warzone YouTuber Recommends Forgotten AR With Impressive Win Rate
A recent video by Metaphor showed off his impressive loadout for the Vargo 52, a weapon that has widely gone under the radar by many Warzone players in favor of more meta guns. While many players prefer to use tried and true meta-guns, there are a few Warzone weapons that...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0