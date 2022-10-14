ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

SHA to begin paving project on MD 16 and MD 14

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
EAST NEW MARKET — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a paving project next week on MD 16 (Main Street/East New Market Ellwood Road) and MD 14 (Railroad Avenue) in East New Market, Dorchester County. The road improvements should be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, crews will work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, to mill and pave MD 16 between Creamery Road and Cabin Creek Road and MD 14 between MD 16 and MD 392 (East New Market Bypass). Motorists can expect single-lane closures, lane shifts and flagging operations during work hours.

Dorchester County, MD
