Ellisville, MS

80-year-old Mississippi grandmother arrested for meth possession

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
An 80-year-old Mississippi woman was arrested after 2 grams of methamphetamine were found in her purse.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Muscarello was a passenger in a 2006 Buick LeSabre that was pulled over for careless driving by a Jones County Sheriff deputy during a traffic stop on Tuckers Crossing Road.

Muscarello was in the car with two of her grandsons — one of whom was driving the car.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a “balled-up piece of tissue paper with a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine” inside a purse on the backseat.

Muscarello reportedly admitted that the 2 grams of meth was hers, so she was placed under arrest and her grandsons were released with no charges.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Comments / 43

a gentle soul
3d ago

This is absolutely disgusting! Those grandsons are going to get a big dose of karma. Bless that grandmother's heart. Shame on those boys!!

Reply(3)
27
Savannah Soliz
3d ago

Shame on you two for letting your grandmother take the rap! I'm going to tell you I love my grandsons but that's crossing a big line.. Shame on you

Reply
16
Orlando Hogue
3d ago

she took the wrap cause she knew she wouldn't get in as much trouble as the boys for one her bond is only 5,000 which 500 would get her out now the grandsons bond probably would've been 50,00🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply
15
 

