Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Party time for Kiski Junction bridge; trail project to link 140 miles of trails
Armstrong Trails is throwing an outdoor party next Friday to celebrate the acquisition of a 14-mile railroad corridor and a bridge to link 140 miles of trails. The free public party will be held at the Kiski Junction Railroad train station in Gilpin’s Schenley section. The event will feature...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
beavercountyradio.com
Allerdice Student Dies After Being Hit By a Car in McKnight Road Parking Lot
(Ross Twp., Pa.) Pittsburgh’s Allerdice High School is mourning the death of one of their students. Christopher Lucas was hit and killed around 4:40 PM Saturday while in a parking lot along McKnight Road with his family. he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other word...
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after hitting deer in Elizabeth Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after hitting a deer in Elizabeth Township Saturday evening.We're told this happened on Scenery Drive.There's no word on their condition.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m. Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
Nearby hydrants weren’t working properly when flames engulfed Fayette County home
BUFFINGTON, Pa. — Flames and smoke destroyed a house in Fayette County early Friday. “It was burning pretty good, already up through the roof. A lot of smoke,” neighbor Donald Zack said. Zack lives a street down from the location of the Fourth Street fire, in the small...
Freeze warning in effect for parts of our area Monday night
PITTSBURGH — Wind chills in the 20s will have you grabbing extra layers early Tuesday and areas north and east of Pittsburgh could see the growing season come to an abrupt end. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and the ridges of Westmoreland Fayette counties...
explore venango
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross
The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
Sewickley man missing since September found dead
The body of a Sewickley Township man who was reported missing in September was found Monday morning by a hunter, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson. Aaron D. Ross, 43, of Wendel Road in Sewickley, was last seen Sept. 7, and was reported missing by his mother. On Monday...
Comments / 0