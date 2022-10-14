Box truck has roof sheared off, flips on its side after striking bridge on Boston’s Storrow Drive

BOSTON — A box truck had its roof sheared off and then it flipped on its side Friday morning after striking the Boston University Bridge, spilling debris onto Storrow Drive in Boston.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Storrow Drive eastbound. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital, but there was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

Video from the scene showed crews using a forklift to remove the contents of the truck that were left scattered in the roadway.

The section of Storrow Drive near Commonwealth Avenue is shut down. It’s not clear when the area will reopen to traffic. MassDOT is warning drivers to expect delays during the morning commute as cleanup efforts continue.

No further information was made available.

