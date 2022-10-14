Read full article on original website
James D Mook
James D Mook, 75, of Butler passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born in Meadville on January 21, 1947, to the late Andrew and Jeanne (Titus) Mook. He is survived by his wife Barb Mook; children Alexis Mook, Max Mook, Marc Mook, and Anne Mook; and sister in-laws Marie Mook, Tammy Huth, and Christine Massier. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his brother Andrew “Bill’ Mook. Jim was an avid reader and animal lover, who especially loved his two pugs Pearle and Poppy. At Jims request there will be no services. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Operation Spay and Neuter (www.operationspayneuter.com), PO Box 1604, Butler, Pa 16003 or the Butler County Humane Society (www.butlercountyhs.com) in his honor as an alternative.
Frank R. Springer
Frank R. Springer, 81, of Butler, PA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, under the care of Butler VA Community Living Center. Born May 18, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Harry Springer and the late Maria (Rossi) Cunningham. Frank served his country honorably...
Zelienople packed for annual festival
ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
Belt makers among longest tenured vendors at Fort Ligonier Days
For more than four decades, Maureen and Fred Light watched the crowds grow as Fort Ligonier Days blossomed from a small-town fall street festival to a weekend event that draws tens of thousands of visitors. Under sun-drenched skies with red and brown leaves drifting down from the trees, the Lights...
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Butler Area Public Library remains temporarily closed, residents are still welcome to take advantage of materials and activities being offered during the upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Bubble Print Pumpkin kit on Monday in the entryway on a first come, first served...
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family
A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
Berten D. Burnside
Berten D. Burnside of Chicora, age 68 of Chicora, Pennsylvania, entered heaven on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at home after a years-long battle with heart disease. Bert was born in Oakland Township, on Monday, March 22, 1954 the son of the late Charles and Verna Burnside. He attended Butler High School, then entered the Navy and was a submarine sailor until his retirement.
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
‘Chaotic,’ ‘triggering’: Pitt band, protestors address Cathedral of Learning demonstration
Protesting is not meant to be palatable, according to Sharon Bennett. “For a protest to be a protest, you can’t do something that makes everyone happy,” Bennett said. “Because then, why would anyone care?”. Bennett, a junior neuroscience major, was one of more than 100 Pitt community...
Downtown Greensburg businesses to offer pie samples, display scarecrow contest entries
Visitors to Greensburg will be able to indulge their sweet tooths while browsing in downtown shops during an inaugural Harvest Pie Walk organized by the Greensburg Business and Professional Association. “We’re looking forward to a fun event,” said Amy Beeghly, president of the association. “People can walk their pie off...
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Freeport High School To Undergo Renovations
The Freeport Area School District is planning renovations to their high school. According to our news partners at WPXI, Freeport is borrowing $3 million for a number of projects at the high school. That includes electrical work, replacing a boiler, and asbestos removal among other jobs. The work could begin...
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
Party time for Kiski Junction bridge; trail project to link 140 miles of trails
Armstrong Trails is throwing an outdoor party next Friday to celebrate the acquisition of a 14-mile railroad corridor and a bridge to link 140 miles of trails. The free public party will be held at the Kiski Junction Railroad train station in Gilpin’s Schenley section. The event will feature...
2022 WPIAL football playoff picture entering Week 8
There are two weeks left in the stretch run of the 2022 WPIAL football regular season. Already, 33 teams have guaranteed a spot on the Playoff Path to the North Shore and to North Huntingdon. That leaves 44 district playoff spots up for grabs over the next two weeks. Here...
Westmoreland football notebook: Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices
Belle Vernon star junior Quinton Martin plans to narrow his list of college scholarship offers to a top 10 soon. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who made a “Pitt stop” at Belle Vernon on Friday night, hopes his Panthers make the cut, especially after watching the senior playmaker. Martin,...
