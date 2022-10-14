ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValleyCentral

Juarez reports second quadruple murder in as many days

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOGx9_0iYjq9oO00

JUAREZ, Mexico ( Border Report ) – Juarez police are investigating the shooting death of four people who apparently were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint along a dirt road near the southern edge of the city early Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

It is the second quadruple murder in as many days in a city where authorities admit some working-class neighborhoods are besieged by drug gangs.

The shooting took place near Miguel de la Madrid, the same traffic corridor where police on Wednesday found the dismembered bodies of three men and a woman. Police said Thursday’s shooting also involved three male and one female victim.

Body of teen missing off South Padre Island recovered, Coast Guard says

Juarez, a city of 1.5 million known worldwide for its foreign-run assembly plants, has now recorded 53 homicides in October, an average of four per day.

No arrests have been reported on either of the quadruple murders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETK / FOX51 News

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
TEXAS STATE
People

A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
HOUSTON, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees

Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
MCALLEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say

HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy