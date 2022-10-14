Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Related
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
‘We’re going to find you’: Mom seeking justice for son hospitalized after fight at Redlands bar
An attack at a Redlands bar left a 21-year-old man hospitalized, and now the man’s mother is hoping his assailants will be brought to justice. Reina, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, said her son Jacob was attacked around 1:15 a.m. Saturday outside the Redlands Underground Restaurant and Bar in downtown. Jacob was […]
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
pasadenanow.com
Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting
The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Former West Covina PD officer sues city for alleged discrimination
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
Laist.com
LA’s Section 8 Waitlist Lottery Is Now Open. Here’s What To Know Before You Apply
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Can I Transfer...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
LA County launches first-ever mobile clinic fleet to serve homeless encampments
On Friday, Los Angeles County celebrated the launch of its new and first-ever mobile field clinics that will service homeless encampments.
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
Cannabis & Costumes: Secret Sesh Is Taking Over Wisdome L.A. This Weekend For A Halloween Bash
Secret Sesh has been the go-to home for cannabis lovers and industry members to gather for educational, professional, and community purposes since the beginning of legal weed in California. This Saturday, October 15, they’re returning to Wisdome in DTLA for their annual Halloween bash. Costumes and cannabis are welcome. Guests can expect an incredible spooky-themed evening filled with art, cannabis, a costume contest, music, and over 20 of the top weed brands in California like Farmer and The Felon, Maven Genetics, Ember Valley, Bear Labs, Kalya, Moxie, and so much more! Heads up, this is a members only event, and you can grab that here! If you’re not able to make it out this month, not to worry! You can count on Secret Sesh’s annual Holiday Event this December which will feature immersive art to walk-throughs, dab bars, and craft mocktails. This is all part of their toy drive where guests can bring unwrapped gifts in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
2urbangirls.com
Family argument leaves four shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Four people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him 'Wuhan'
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him "Wuhan" after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.
NBC Los Angeles
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
Comments / 0