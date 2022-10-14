ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions

More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
pasadenanow.com

Second Pasadena Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Ontario Shooting

The Ontario Police Department arrested two Pasadena men over two days last week in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a high school campus in Ontario. Shortly after 10:45 a.m. on October 1, Ontario officers were called to Colony High School at 3850 E Riverside Dr....
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project

The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
KTLA.com

A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
ONTARIO, CA
Secret LA

Cannabis & Costumes: Secret Sesh Is Taking Over Wisdome L.A. This Weekend For A Halloween Bash

Secret Sesh has been the go-to home for cannabis lovers and industry members to gather for educational, professional, and community purposes since the beginning of legal weed in California. This Saturday, October 15, they’re returning to Wisdome in DTLA for their annual Halloween bash. Costumes and cannabis are welcome. Guests can expect an incredible spooky-themed evening filled with art, cannabis, a costume contest, music, and over 20 of the top weed brands in California like Farmer and The Felon, Maven Genetics, Ember Valley, Bear Labs, Kalya, Moxie, and so much more! Heads up, this is a members only event, and you can grab that here! If you’re not able to make it out this month, not to worry! You can count on Secret Sesh’s annual Holiday Event this December which will feature immersive art to walk-throughs, dab bars, and craft mocktails. This is all part of their toy drive where guests can bring unwrapped gifts in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family argument leaves four shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Four people were shot and wounded Sunday evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano.
LANCASTER, CA
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

