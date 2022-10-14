Read full article on original website
Could By-District Elections Work in San Clemente? Elected Officials, Activists Weigh In
Four OC high school boys water polo teams earn No. 1-rankings in CIF polls
Four Orange County teams are ranked first in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls. JSerra is ranked first in Division 1, San Clemente is atop Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran top-ranked in Division 4. In addition, Newport Harbor, Mater Dei,...
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
Los Alamitos announces details for 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest
Decorate your home for the spooky season! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Halloween Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Tuesday, October...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Highs are forecast to peak on Wednesday,...
USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and California Department of Education (CDE) will be visiting Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) Food Services and Magnolia Agriscience Community Center (MACC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Magnolia High School. Dr. Sara Bleich (Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity for the Food and Nutrition Service), Tony Thurmond (State Superintendent of Public Instruction), and Michael Matsuda (AUHSD Superintendent) will be speaking on food and nutrition services, farm to school programs, food deserts, and food as medicine during the event and tour the MACC, along with other members of the USDA, CDE, AUHSD, and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.
Buena Park native serves aboard USS Nimitz
U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Andrew Ferrer, from Buena Park, Calif., stands primary operator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment.
Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair Returns to Newport Beach Civic Center Oct. 22
The Newport Beach Arts Foundation presents the return of Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center on the Green. The 17th annual Art in the Park will feature more than 100 Southern...
Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project
The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
City Clerk, Treasurer Resign, Leaving Vacancies for Council to Fill
Orange County Sheriff investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Investigators seek information in Laguna Niguel homicide. Laguna Niguel, Ca. (October 17, 2022) – On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day
The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Politics Aside We Are Voting for Joe Stapleton
We’re so much alike, we joke that we’re sisters from another mother. It’s almost comical how much we’re alike. Though we’re not politically aligned, we put our friendship above politics. We’ve voted differently from the White House to Measure B, but on this one, we’re voting exactly the same, and it’s for Joe Stapleton.
Fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at approximately 8:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue regarding a subject in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the...
R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Raises $45K for Julian’s Lego Corner at CHOC
Julian Dunn loved LEGO products. They helped Julian take his mind off his treatments for brain cancer, a diagnosis Julian received when he was in kindergarten. Julian attended Mariners Elementary School, as did neighbor Lauren Roberts. When she learned that Julian was battling brain cancer, five-year-old Lauren asked her parents to help her open a lemonade stand in support of her friend.
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
PHOTOS: Dana Hills captures overtime victory over Irvine in wild PCL opener
Christian Guarascio carries the ball for Dana Hills Friday night against Irvine. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Dana Hills High School football team captured a wild 50-49 overtime victory over defending league champion Irvine Friday night in the Pacific Coast League opener for both teams at Irvine Stadium. “It’s a big...
PHOTOS: Troy takes charge early and gets past Sonora in Freeway League game
Troy running back Fletcher Huss looks for an open lane Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fletcher Huss scored twice and Ryan Maturo threw two touchdown passes as Troy overwhelmed Sonora 35-7 Friday night in a Freeway League football game at Fullerton High School. While Troy...
