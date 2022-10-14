Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Liz Truss’ waning power brings political plots, and jokes
LONDON (AP) — Powerless, humiliated, labeled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss. Britain’s prime minister was scrambling to recover her grasp on power Tuesday after her economic plans were ripped up and repudiated by a Treasury chief whom she was forced to appoint to avoid meltdown on the financial markets.
Elnaz Rekabi: ‘Missing’ Iranian athlete posts Instagram apology for ‘unintentionally’ removing hijab
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who is said to have defied the Islamic regime by participating in a tournament in South Korea without her hijab and was subsequently reported missing, posted an apology on Instagram on Tuesday. The Instagram story posted on Ms Rekabi’s account in Persian said: “I apologise about what I did to make you worry.” She also claimed that she “unintentionally” didn’t wear the hijab at the time as she was rushed before the appearance at the event. However, the video of the event shows her relaxed.Earlier, BBC’s Persian service quoted “well-informed” sources and reported that it...
