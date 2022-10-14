Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...

32 MINUTES AGO