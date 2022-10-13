ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Trick or Teat Times

By Steven Collins
Circleville Herald
 5 days ago

Oct. 25:

Downtown Circleville Business Trick or Treat and Halloween Fun Night from 5 to 6 p.m. Costume Judging to follow behind Pickaway County Banking Center

Oct. 29:

South Bloomfied Trick or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5000 Park Place South Bloomfield

Circleville residential Trick or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30

Ashville Halloween Parade 2 pm starting at Long and Main, costume judging and refreshment following parade in Ashville Park.

Ashville Trick or Treat 5 to 5:30 pm

Oct. 31

Tarlton Trick or Treat 5 to 7 p.m.

