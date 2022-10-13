Trick or Teat Times
Oct. 25:
Downtown Circleville Business Trick or Treat and Halloween Fun Night from 5 to 6 p.m. Costume Judging to follow behind Pickaway County Banking Center
Oct. 29:
South Bloomfied Trick or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5000 Park Place South Bloomfield
Circleville residential Trick or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 30
Ashville Halloween Parade 2 pm starting at Long and Main, costume judging and refreshment following parade in Ashville Park.
Ashville Trick or Treat 5 to 5:30 pm
Oct. 31
Tarlton Trick or Treat 5 to 7 p.m.
