A convicted felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he had multiple firearms inside his Iowa City residence. 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez Aviles was convicted of domestic abuse in 2010, and is thus ineligible to possess firearms. Iowa City Police say they were dispatched to Velazquez Aviles’ residence on Morgan Court for a 9-1-1 hangup just after 4pm Sunday. Arriving officers learned there had been a domestic dispute. While on the scene, they were reportedly told there were multiple weapons inside the residence and a car parked in the driveway.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO