Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
KCRG.com
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer. Incumbent Reynolds to debate challenger DeJear Monday.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District to discuss search for new superintendent
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical oncologist at UI Health Care, joins us to help bust some myths about breast cancer.
KCRG.com
Ogden, Iowa 13-year-old named Kid Captain when Iowa Hawkeyes take on Ohio State
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa is this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Kid Captain Gavin Miller was born with severe kidney failure and had a kidney transplant shortly after his first birthday. Miller has had nearly a dozen surgeries.
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
KCJJ
Convicted felon and domestic abuser arrested after multiple firearms reportedly found at his residence
A convicted felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he had multiple firearms inside his Iowa City residence. 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez Aviles was convicted of domestic abuse in 2010, and is thus ineligible to possess firearms. Iowa City Police say they were dispatched to Velazquez Aviles’ residence on Morgan Court for a 9-1-1 hangup just after 4pm Sunday. Arriving officers learned there had been a domestic dispute. While on the scene, they were reportedly told there were multiple weapons inside the residence and a car parked in the driveway.
1650thefan.com
Eight area schools among those in latest Radio Iowa high school football poll
1. Pleasant Valley (8-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (7-1) 3. Ankeny (7-1)n 4. Southeast Polk (7-1) 5. Cedar Falls (6-2) 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2) 7. Johnston (5-3) 8. Sioux City East (7-2) 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2) 10. Linn-Mar (5-3) Class 4A. 1. Lewis Central (9-0) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCJJ
Theft suspect accused of turning on alleged accomplice
A suspect in an Iowa City theft case is accused of turning on his alleged accomplice once the two were caught. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Stephen Carter Sr. of Wayne Avenue and a female accomplice entered Cook’s Jewelry in Eastdale Plaza just after 10:30am on October 5th and asked to see some rings. Security video reportedly shows Carter pocketing one of the rings once the clerk looked away.
KCJJ
IC woman arrested after allegedly beating juvenile with a belt
Iowa City Police have arrested a woman they say beat a juvenile with a belt. The alleged incident reportedly took place around 2am on September 24th at the Bittersweet Court residence of 25-year-old Doniece Mason. Police allege Mason struck the victim with a belt multiple times, causing redness and swelling to the girl’s forearms, legs and face. Mason allegedly admitted to striking the girl with a belt.
KCRG.com
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCRG.com
CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday night the Cedar Rapids Community School Board voted to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates consulting firm in the search for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to hire that firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The district is paying more than $24,000 for...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Man Convicted of Murdering Walker Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Cedar Rapids man who was convicted last year of murdering a Walker man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Monday. 35-year old Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Blahnik, received the prison term after pleading guilty in June to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
KCRG.com
A cold start to the workweek
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender care.
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
