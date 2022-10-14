Fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Smith honored with statue
(Independence, IA) — A statue standing in eastern Iowa honors a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper. Sergeant Jim Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after a Grundy Center standoff. Smith lived in Independence and his kids went to Independence High School. The school dedicated a mustang statue near the school’s football stadium to remember the fallen trooper this week. The man who killed Smith was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.
TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Comments / 0