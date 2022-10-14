ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, IA

Fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Smith honored with statue

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrDvZ_0iYjmaeS00

(Independence, IA) — A statue standing in eastern Iowa honors a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper. Sergeant Jim Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after a Grundy Center standoff. Smith lived in Independence and his kids went to Independence High School. The school dedicated a mustang statue near the school’s football stadium to remember the fallen trooper this week. The man who killed Smith was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
CRESTON, IA
kchanews.com

Human Trafficking in Iowa Doc Film in Charles City Sunday

A documentary that chronicles illegal human trafficking will have a special showing in Charles City this weekend. The film “Gridshock” will be presented during a free showing at the Charles Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, who says human trafficking can...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize

A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
WATERLOO, IA
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'

IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lid’s Bar And Grill In Waukon Named Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin

(Waukon, IA) — The Iowa Pork Producers Association says the best breaded pork tenderloin in Iowa can be found in Waukon, in northeast Iowa. Dan and Kelly Liddiard own Lid’s Bar and Grill, which used to be a car dealership, but switched to a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic. They tell the Pork Producers Association their business has at least doubled since they were named to the top five. Now, they’re winners.
WAUKON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
98.1 KHAK

UNI Basketball Steals Three-Star Recruit from MVC Rivals

Bringing in a three-star recruit to a mid-major basketball program like UNI is always a good thing. It's even better when The Panthers snag him from the competition in the Missouri Valley Conference. This three-star, Kyle Pock (pronounced poke) of Bolivar, Missouri was offered a scholarship by three other teams...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1380kcim.com

Iowa Department of Agriculture Requests Help From Farmers In Tracking Asian Copperleaf Spread

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is seeking help from Iowans in monitoring the spread of an invasive plant. Asian copperleaf was first detected in 2016 in Black Hawk County, and state officials recently confirmed the noxious weed had been identified in neighboring Grundy County. Asian copperleaf is a member of the spurge family but lacks the milky sap standard among its relatives. To date, most plants found in Iowa were less than 18 inches in height with 2”-3” serrated leaves. The primary distinguishing characteristic of Asian copperleaf is the bracts located beneath its flowers, similar to Virginia copperleaf and three-seeded mercury. Plants typically emerge later in the growing season and remain under the crop canopy, making them difficult to detect before harvest. Farmers and other professionals in the agriculture industry are asked to watch for suspected infestations and to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture to help determine the risk it poses.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

UNI wins big in non-conference matchup with Utah Tech

(Cedar Falls) Theo Day passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns for UNI in a 41-14 Panther win over Utah Tech on Saturday. Day averaged over 23 yards per completion and the home squad added 229 rushing yards to improve to 3-4 on the season. Sam Schnee had 143 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. Sergio Morancy and Desmond Hudson also caught one touchdown apiece. Dom Williams posted 92 rushing yards and Vance McShane rushed for 81.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Convicted felon and domestic abuser arrested after multiple firearms reportedly found at his residence

A convicted felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he had multiple firearms inside his Iowa City residence. 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez Aviles was convicted of domestic abuse in 2010, and is thus ineligible to possess firearms. Iowa City Police say they were dispatched to Velazquez Aviles’ residence on Morgan Court for a 9-1-1 hangup just after 4pm Sunday. Arriving officers learned there had been a domestic dispute. While on the scene, they were reportedly told there were multiple weapons inside the residence and a car parked in the driveway.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton

A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
HOPKINTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy