San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
SFGate
Concord Teen Suspected In Saturday Night Shooting
Walnut Creek police arrested a 17-year-old Concord resident they believe is connected to a Saturday night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m., reporting shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court. Police contacted the...
SFGate
1 Injured In Early Morning Shooting In West Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location,...
SFGate
Body found at scene of fire along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating a homicide after a female body was discovered Monday morning along a trail in Antioch. The body was found about 5:30 a.m. after a small fire was reported on the paved city trail north of Lopez Drive, between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
SFGate
Police Asks For Public’S Help In Solving Homicide Case
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving an unsolved murder, announced on Sunday. On Sept. 4, Andre Wilkes Jr. Was shot in the 8100 block of Olive Street shortly after 10:15 p.m. The police department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information...
SFGate
Officers Take Nine Guns Off Of Tenderloin Streets
Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
The Daily 10-17-22 This 85-year-old dive bar in Chinatown is perfect
Opened on February 10, 1937 (Chinese New Year's Eve), Li Po Lounge was one of the first post-Prohibition bars in Chinatown. The original proprietors were Wilbert Wong, one of the organizers of San Francisco’s first Chinese New Year Parade, and William Jack Chow, one of the first Chinese American lawyers in the U.S. Vincent Lee, Li Po’s manager, told SFGATE contributor Stuart Schuffman how almost everything in the bar is original. This means that the big golden Buddha, the dangling lanterns and the fading paintings have all been around since it opened. "I’d seen a lot of wild things at bars before," writes Schiffman. "But never like what happened at Li Po." • SF Mexican restaurant closes abruptly after nearly a decade
SFGate
Update: Severe Injuries In Rollover Traffic Collision
SAN RAMON (BCN) Officers in San Ramon responded to a rollover traffic collision Saturday afternoon. One person was severely injured and taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition, officials said. No other details were immediately available. Police said the westbound lanes of Crow Canyon Road at...
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
Is the Dogpatch the coolest neighborhood in San Francisco?
The Dogpatch was recently named the 36th coolest neighborhood on Earth.
SFGate
Interstate 880 Lane Closure Set For Tuesday, Wednesday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Caltrans will close one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose beginning Tuesday near the Montague Expressway. Caltrans officials said the lane closure is needed for crews to safely perform litter removal, landscaping, and highway maintenance work along the highway. Tuesday's closure of one lane...
HelloFresh announces mass layoffs, closure of Bay Area production facility
This year, the meal-kit company's demand has seen a sharp decline.
SFGate
Debora Allen, Ken Carlson Battle For Karen Mitchoff's Board Seat
Filling the seat of Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chairperson Karen Mitchoff won't be as simple as just winning a local election. It was already tried once in June, with none of the five candidates getting more than 50 percent of the vote. The two top vote getters --...
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
SFGate
Mosquito Species Found In Watsonville With Potential To Transmit Viruses
A certain species of mosquito has been detected in Watsonville that has the potential to transmit viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, Santa Cruz County officials announced Monday. Officials were quick to say that none of these dangerous viruses carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are currently found...
'She's extremely lucky': Woman survives 150-foot fall from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge
She fell approximately half the length of a football field.
SFGate
City Unveils New "San Frandisco" Roller Rink In Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from...
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
