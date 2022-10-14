Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs NC State

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Trey Autry made a commitment to basketball ― and to himself. He worked harder than ever on his game and his body. Even through the Covid pandemic, when teams and gyms across the country were shut down, Autry’s commitment remained strong. He got up early. He ran the hills near Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He climbed the steep, treacherous steps at Euclid Avenue. He worked on his jump shot in the gym at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s house.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO