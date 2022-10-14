ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa.

Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Mingo north of the intersection are currently blocked.

Nobody was injured. Tulsa police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Stay up to date on traffic where you are with the FOX23 Traffic Map.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

