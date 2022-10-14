ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach was named one of America’s Top 25 Hippie Hideouts

Alot.com has named its 25 Top Hippie Hideouts in the United States and our beloved Folly Beach made the list. “Charleston, South Carolina might be the most famous trendy city in the state, but if you want a real hippie experience, you’re going to want to travel a few miles south of the city to the town of Folly Beach. This place is so far out that you might not even realize you’re still in South Carolina!
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
violetskyadventures.com

Tour the Joseph Manigault House

Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans

After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

