Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Collaboration key to net zero
Working together is the only way communities, businesses and organisations in Yorkshire and Humber can make a successful transition to a low carbon future, says a leading climate scientist. Measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero will have an impact across society, from the way homes are heated...
myscience.org
Welcome to new colleagues at MIoIR
Welcome to new research associates that have recently joined Manchester Institute of Innovation Research. Debapriya Chakrabarti has joined the MIOIR as a Research Associate in the ’Place-based innovation strategies and Entrepreneurial ecosystems’ UMRI Interdisciplinary Research project, working with Elvira Uyarra, Mabel Sanchez-Barrioluengo, Philip Shapira, Kieron Flanagan and Alina Kadyrova.
myscience.org
New edition of the publication ’The UB in figures ’
Coinciding with the inauguration of the academic year, the new edition of The UB in figures has arrived, with the most important data for the academic year 2021-2022. This year, the document presents a new design that shows in an understandable and attractive way the main strengths of the University and its academic activity, as well as the evolution of some variables over the last academic years.
myscience.org
Tackling social issues through engineering and theater
Senior Susan Su finds inspiration in both makerspaces and performance spaces. Susan Su thought she was discovering a new café. She was in Beijing for the second half of her gap year, working with a biomedical engineering group at Tsinghua University. But the lab was relatively new, and she was filling her time by exploring the city.
myscience.org
University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council
The University of Warwick has been announced as one of the partners working with Coventry City Council, after it was awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research. It’s part of a wider £50 million investment across the country, aiming to...
myscience.org
International food allergy research consortium kicks off
The ALLPreT project, an international research consortium to develop new approaches, tools, and assays that enable the safe introduction of novel foods, has now kicked off. ALLPreT has the objective of protecting humans from unacceptable food allergy risks. The consortium brings together academic and associated partners - including MedUni Vienna - from across Europe and the United States. It offers opportunity to early stage researchers to gain experience and skills with 10 new PhD-positions within the consortium.
myscience.org
3 Questions: Blue hydrogen and the world’s energy systems
Research Scientist Emre Gençer describes natural gas-based hydrogen production with carbon capture and storage, and the role hydrogen will play in decarbonizing our energy systems. In the past several years, hydrogen energy has increasingly become a more central aspect of the clean energy transition. Hydrogen can produce clean, on-demand...
myscience.org
Machine learning predicts heat capacities of MOFs
Chemical engineers at EPFL have developed a machine-learning model that can accurately predict the heat capacity of the versatile metal-organic framework materials. The work shows that the overall energy costs of carbon-capture processes could be much lower than expected. Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are a class of materials that contain nano-sized...
myscience.org
Unlocking the mysteries of how neurons learn
PhD candidate Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors seeks to understand the rules of plasticity that underlie neuronal behavior. When he matriculated in 2019 as a graduate student, Raúl Mojica Soto-Albors was no stranger to MIT. He’d spent time here on multiple occasions as an undergraduate at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, including eight months in 2018 as a displaced student after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Those experiences - including participating in the MIT Summer Research Program (MSRP), which offers a funded summer research experience to underrepresented minorities and other underserved students - not only changed his course of study; they also empowered him to pursue a PhD.
myscience.org
The IFIC performs the first long-term measurement of environmental neutrons in the Canfranc Underground Laboratory
A research group from the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC, University of Valencia/CSIC) has carried out the first long-term measurement of ambient neutrons at the Canfranc Underground Laboratory (LSC). For this they have used the High Efficiency Neutron Spectrometry Array (HENSA) detector, developed with the participation of IFIC itself and now installed at the LSC. The results have been published in the European Physical Journal C.
myscience.org
COVID-19 effects on cognition
A new long-term study led by neuroscientists at Western University shows short-term symptoms from COVID-19, like laboured breathing, fever, and dry cough, may just be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The findings, published by Cell Reports Medicine , reveal short and possible long-term cognitive impairments among people who had...
myscience.org
World-class research instrument takes up new home at Curtin
Curtin University is home to a new state-of-the-art instrument which will provide researchers and industry with access to world-class microanalytical infrastructure to help discover the next generation of critical mineral resources and unravel the mysteries of the universe. The French-built CAMECA 1300HR3 secondary ion mass spectrometry instrument forms the core...
Comments / 0