Some screen time better than none during children’s concussion recovery
Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers from the University of British Columbia, led by Dr. Molly Cairncross, who is now a professor at Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first 7-10 days following an injury, and symptoms reported by them and their caregivers over the following six months.
Manchester professor makes disability power list
A Professor of Social Work from The University of Manchester has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential disabled people. Professor Alys Young says she’s delighted to have made the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 2022 . She follows in the footsteps of Jess Boland, Senior...
University of Warwick delighted to be part of pioneering Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) with Coventry City Council
The University of Warwick has been announced as one of the partners working with Coventry City Council, after it was awarded a £5 million boost to tackle inequalities and improve health outcomes across Coventry through research. It’s part of a wider £50 million investment across the country, aiming to...
Five U-M faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine
Five University of Michigan professors have been chosen as new members of the National Academy of Medicine, the highest honorary society in the country for researchers in the fields of health and medicine. Katherine Gallagher, Michele Heisler, Sachin Kheterpal, Anna Suk-Fong Lok and Bhramar Mukherjee have been recognized for their...
Birdsong is good for mental health
Study investigates the influence of birdsong on mood, paranoia, and cognition. When you next hear cheerful twittering of birds, you should stop and listen. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf have shown that birdsong reduces anxiety and irrational thoughts. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Launched a research on adolescent stress taking into account the peculiarities in women
The CIPROM/2021/080 project will investigate the response in adolescents to social factors that cause stress, which can later cause depression and addictions. Led by Marta Rodríguez and José Miñarro, researchers at the Department of Psychobiology at the University of Valencia (UV), the study highlights the role given to knowledge of the consequences of depression in females, a more important pathology in women and that very few Neuroscience studies deal with.
Study in animal models identifies genetic marks involved in memory alterations associated with Huntingtonrsquo;s disease
Huntington’s disease is a rare hereditary neurodegenerative pathology which usually manifests itself between the ages of 30 and 50. It is characterized by the emergence of motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms that alter the patient’s lives. Historically, motor and cognitive manifestations of the disease had been associated with the dysfunction of corticobasal circuits. However, it is now known that neurodegeneration gradually spreads to other structures of the brain such as the hippocampus, an important region for learning, memory and spatial orientation.
COVID-19 effects on cognition
A new long-term study led by neuroscientists at Western University shows short-term symptoms from COVID-19, like laboured breathing, fever, and dry cough, may just be the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The findings, published by Cell Reports Medicine , reveal short and possible long-term cognitive impairments among people who had...
