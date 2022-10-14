Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers from the University of British Columbia, led by Dr. Molly Cairncross, who is now a professor at Simon Fraser University, and the University of Calgary looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first 7-10 days following an injury, and symptoms reported by them and their caregivers over the following six months.

23 HOURS AGO