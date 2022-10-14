ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhcWa_0iYjjH2Y00

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa.

Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Mingo north of the intersection are currently blocked.

Nobody was injured. Tulsa police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Stay up to date on traffic where you are with the FOX23 Traffic Map.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Copan Man Dies in Crash

A Copan man was the victim of a fatality collision at about 9:30pm Sunday. OHP said the crash took place on N 3950 road, approximately 6/10 of a mile north of EW 600 Rd, 1.6 miles north and 2 miles west of Copan, OK, in Washington County. Details are vague...
COPAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow Police: Schools placed on lockdown after juvenile shot at nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Street Rehab in Tulsa to Begin Monday

Tulsa, Okla. — A street rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin during the 10 days following Oct. 17 on East Eighth Street between Cincinnati Avenue and Kenosha Avenue, and then on East Seventh Street between Detroit Avenue and Kenosha Avenue. This project will not affect access to highway ramps.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy