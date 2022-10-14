Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open.

A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa.

Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Mingo north of the intersection are currently blocked.

Nobody was injured. Tulsa police are investigating what led up to the crash.

