Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who vanished there and was later found in a shallow grave in Alabama, where authorities are expected to pick up the case. Cassie Carli vanished in March after meeting with Marcus Spanevelo to exchange custody of their daughter. After her body was found, Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information, but he was not charged with killing Carli, whose cause of death is undetermined. He was about to go on trial in Florida when the charges were dropped. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama,” prosecutors told WALA.Read it at WALA

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO