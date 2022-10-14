Read full article on original website
Florida woman accused of shaking baby
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken bythe mother, 24-year-old Brittany White. Investigators […]
Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers. Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers. Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy brings razor blade to school with plans to hurt female classmate, deputies say
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida boy was arrested on two felony charges Friday after he reportedly brought a razor blade to school with the intention to severely hurt a female classmate, according to deputies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old Crestview High School student was found to...
Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared the news Monday of Captain Jay Jones’ death over the weekend. Aden said Capt. Jones died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning from natural causes. He was 51 years old. “We all have different personalities and Jay, I would call in one-word compliance. Jay was a […]
Family still searching for man missing in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For 16 days, Doris Davis has searched for her brother who seems to have disappeared without a trace. “I fear the worst and I hate that, but that’s what my heart tells me,” said Davis. “I’m just hoping and praying to the good Lord that we find his body at […]
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in Seaside leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
Silverhill house fire leaves a family of 6 with little to no belongings
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A family of six left with just a few belongings after their home was destroyed in a fire on Harvester Drive on Oct. 7. Rachel Duncan-Heinz was at home on what she thought was a typical Friday until a neighbor came to tell her that her house was on fire. “I […]
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
blackchronicle.com
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Escambia County Florida girl
A Florida Amber Alert was issued simply earlier than midnight Saturday for a 2-year-old Escambia County girl who’s believed to have been kidnapped by a 22-year-old girl. Alyanna Gulley is needed for kidnapping 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth, in keeping with Pensacola Police. Gulley allegedly additionally took a 17-year-old, who was later dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road. The kidnapping is believed to have occurred at 8:47 p.m. at 6115 N. Davis Highway.
$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs. Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs. […]
Florida prosecutors drop charges against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Alabama medical examiners reported in their autopsy that Cassie Carli’s cause and manner of death was “undetermined,” the case against her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo has been closed, according to court records. Spanevelo’s trial was set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, but updated court records show prosecutors have filed […]
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
Florida Drops Charges Against Ex of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Florida prosecutors have dropped charges against the ex-boyfriend of a woman who vanished there and was later found in a shallow grave in Alabama, where authorities are expected to pick up the case. Cassie Carli vanished in March after meeting with Marcus Spanevelo to exchange custody of their daughter. After her body was found, Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information, but he was not charged with killing Carli, whose cause of death is undetermined. He was about to go on trial in Florida when the charges were dropped. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after communicating with law enforcement agencies in both states, the Office of the State Attorney believes that in the interest of justice, the actions of Marcus Spanevelo are most appropriately prosecuted in Alabama,” prosecutors told WALA.Read it at WALA
Atmore Advance
Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child
An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
utv44.com
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records
UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
niceville.com
Former Destin area man sentenced to 11 years for alleged scheme
DESTIN, Fla. – A former Destin area man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges related to an alleged investment fraud scheme and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. John E. Acker, 53, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, was sentenced...
