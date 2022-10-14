The Minnesota Department of Transportation is no longer installing its smart warning system at rural intersections. The system uses a flashing beacon to alert drivers to oncoming traffic. MnDOT traffic engineers say the Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System didn’t “significantly” reduce crashes in the state. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says nearly two-thirds of crashes leading to serious injury or death in the state happen at rural intersections.

