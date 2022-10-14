Read full article on original website
Jensen Attacks Walz’s MN National Guard Record
GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen is attacking Governor Tim Walz’s Minnesota National Guard record. Jensen recently stood with veterans and criticized Walz’s exit from the guard. Walz left the battalion he commanded in 2005, shortly before it was deployed to Iraq. Walz says he left the guard to run for Congress. Jensen has not served in the military.
Walz Announces 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to be Held in Owatonna
Governor Tim Walz announced that Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.
MnDOT No Longer Installing Rural Intersection Alert System
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is no longer installing its smart warning system at rural intersections. The system uses a flashing beacon to alert drivers to oncoming traffic. MnDOT traffic engineers say the Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System didn’t “significantly” reduce crashes in the state. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says nearly two-thirds of crashes leading to serious injury or death in the state happen at rural intersections.
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
