SWAT team surrounds N.J. home after man barricades himself in basement
A 30-year-old Bergen County man faces several charges after police responding to a call for help at a home said he barricaded himself in the basement, requiring a response from the county’s SWAT team. Teaneck police said officers responded about 9:18 a.m. Friday after receiving 911 call for help...
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
4 flee as police shoot at stolen car that struck NYPD officer in the Bronx
Police opened fire on a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night after the vehicle struck an NYPD officer while fleeing a traffic stop. The wild scene unfolded around 10:20 p.m. at Elder and Westchester avenues in the Soundview section.
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
News 12
Morristown police search for man who attempted to steal student’s backpack
Morristown police are looking for a man they say approached a child under suspicious circumstances. Police say a male student was walking to school in the area of Sussex Avenue and Mills Street when a man tried to grab the student’s backpack. They say the student was able to...
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff
Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
UPDATE: Teens Stabbed But Not At Hackensack High School, Police Say
Three teenagers were stabbed in an incident that authorities initially believed occurred at Hackensack High School. The confusion began with a report to city police of a fight with possible weapons at the high school around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens
Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday. The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m.
Fire at Middletown apartment complex spurs evacuation of over 50 residents
Dozens of residents at a Middletown apartment complex for seniors and disabled people were evacuated this morning following a fire.
Watch: Brazen thieves use a sledgehammer to break into a high-end jewelry store
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three brazen thieves were caught on video using a sledgehammer to break into a Midtown jewelry store early Saturday and taking more than $500,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said. The robbery occurred at Cellini Jewelers at 430 Park Ave. at around 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows the suspects, donned in hoodies, […]
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units.
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
