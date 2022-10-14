ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY

