Richmond, VA

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend

By Allie Barefoot
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The ninth annual Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m.

The festival will be held on Arthur Ashe Boulevard – from Leigh street to Broad street. Be prepared for road closures and no parking zones.

The event is kid and dog friendly – it’s encouraged! In addition, attendees can enjoy live music, tasty fall treats, and a variety of beer brands, including pumpkin beer.

There will also be a costume contest where the audience will decide on the winner.

Prepare for road closures in Scott’s Addition for Pumpkin Festival in Richmond

The event is free to attend, with food, drinks and merchandise available for purchase.

Click here to learn more about the costume contest and festival.

