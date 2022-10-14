ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for woman missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police

He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

