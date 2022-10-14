Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Click10.com
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after fleeing from Miami-Dade police and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were “conducting reckless maneuvers in the roadway.”
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for woman missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
flkeysnews.com
Undersized lobsters land two Miami-Dade County men in Florida Keys jail, police say
Two Miami-Dade County men accused of violating fisheries laws in the Florida Keys were taken to jail. Both separate instances involved spiny lobsters, considered a delicacy both locally and abroad. On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Investigator Chris Mattson arrested Oswald Pupo, 44, of Cutler Bay on misdemeanor...
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to possible migrants landing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. 7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information. Please check back on...
WSVN-TV
7News viewer offering $5K for safe return of baby goat stolen from Davie farm
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer has stepped up to provide a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka the goat. The 5-month-old goat was stolen over the weekend from HAPPI Farm, located along Orange Drive in Davie. Surveillance video shows two men going into her pen in...
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
NBC Miami
Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police
He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Comments / 3