US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.
J&J sales grow, but strong dollar tugs at expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to growth in pharmaceutical sales, but the health care giant continued to tread cautiously with its outlook due to the strong dollar. J&J on Tuesday stuck to the midpoint of its 2022 forecast after lowering expectations the previous two quarters due to the impact of currency exchanges. The company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share. That’s a narrower forecast than the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July. For the full year, analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 80% and Ready to Pop
Solana and Avalanche could be ready for a breakout after a disastrous 2022.
Natura Considering Aesop U.S. IPO or Spinoff
PARIS – Brazilian beauty company Natura & Co. said Monday that it has initiated the study of a possible initial public offering of Aesop, the group’s luxury beauty and wellness brand and business unit, in the U.S. or a spin-off of Aesop. That could then be followed by an IPO. “The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co.’s management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such [an] alternative,” Natura wrote in a statement dated Oct. 17 addressed to the company’s shareholders and the market at...
