PARIS – Brazilian beauty company Natura & Co. said Monday that it has initiated the study of a possible initial public offering of Aesop, the group’s luxury beauty and wellness brand and business unit, in the U.S. or a spin-off of Aesop. That could then be followed by an IPO. “The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co.’s management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such [an] alternative,” Natura wrote in a statement dated Oct. 17 addressed to the company’s shareholders and the market at...

12 MINUTES AGO